Chris Brown & Usher Filmed Arguing Before Alleged Bloody Fight

Chris Brown and Usher reportedly got into a physical altercation on Friday night (May 5)—and now, there’s video evidence of an argument. In a clip obtained by TMZ, Brown and Usher are at the Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas, where Brown was celebrating his 34th birthday. It sounds like Brown shouts, “Shut the f### up” in the clip, but it’s unclear exactly what the longtime friends are saying.
The bad blood allegedly boiled over after Teyana Taylor, who was also at the event, ignored Brown. Eyewitnesses said Brown was clearly offended and began yelling at her. Usher attempted to intervene but failed to calm him down. Brown—who was said to be “intoxicated”—reportedly called Usher a “coward” before returning to his bus. Usher followed him in an effort to talk things out, and that’s when Brown and his entourage allegedly physically attacked him. An insider claimed Usher was left with a bloody nose.