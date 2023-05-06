Chris Brown & Usher Filmed Arguing Before Alleged Bloody Fight

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The altercation was allegedly sparked after Teyana Taylor, who was also at the event, ignored the “Run It” singer.

Chris Brown and Usher reportedly got into a physical altercation on Friday night (May 5)—and now, there’s video evidence of an argument. In a clip obtained by TMZ, Brown and Usher are at the Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas, where Brown was celebrating his 34th birthday. It sounds like Brown shouts, “Shut the f### up” in the clip, but it’s unclear exactly what the longtime friends are saying.

TMZ obtained footage of the lead up to an apparent incident between Usher and Chris Brown; Brown was reportedly yelling at Teyana Taylor https://t.co/4O7uvaGgE5 pic.twitter.com/6saZLmYYNW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 6, 2023

The bad blood allegedly boiled over after Teyana Taylor, who was also at the event, ignored Brown. Eyewitnesses said Brown was clearly offended and began yelling at her. Usher attempted to intervene but failed to calm him down. Brown—who was said to be “intoxicated”—reportedly called Usher a “coward” before returning to his bus. Usher followed him in an effort to talk things out, and that’s when Brown and his entourage allegedly physically attacked him. An insider claimed Usher was left with a bloody nose.