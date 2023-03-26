Chris Brown Concert Lap Dance Allegedly Prompts Man To Dump His Girlfriend

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The man felt the $611 he spent on concert tickets wasn’t exactly worth it.

Chris Brown was performing in the U.K. over the weekend and attempted to give one of his fans an unforgettable night—but her boyfriend wasn’t amused. In a since-deleted TikTok video, a man named Dash says he bought his girlfriend front-row tickets to the Under the Influence Tour. At one point, his girlfriend was called to the stage and Brown proceeded to give her a lap dance. Evidently, the woman didn’t see why Dash would be upset, so he dumped her.

“How I watched my girlfriend up on stage with Chris Brown,” Dash wrote over footage of Brown giving the woman a lap dance while singing “Take You Down.” He followed up with, “Just to update everyone regarding the Chris Brown concert, I’m no longer with my girlfriend. She doesn’t think what she did was wrong.”

In another video, Dash revealed he spent around $611 USD, saying, “[I] want my girlfriend back.” But it seems Dash has nothing to worry about. Brown didn’t single her out because he wants to whisk her away—it’s simply part of his set.

Brown pulled the stunt during another show earlier this month. This one also ended badly. After noticing the woman was filming it with her cell phone, he grabbed it and tossed it into the crowd. Watch a clip below.