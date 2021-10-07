Chris Rock Cracks Jokes About Battle With COVID During Set With Dave Chappelle

Chris Rock has finally recovered from COVID, and what better way to celebrate than by cracking jokes with Dave Chappelle!

Chris Rock has made a surprise appearance at a New York jazz club with pal Dave Chappelle to joke about his battle with COVID.

Rock, who announced he had a breakthrough case of the virus last month, showed up with fellow comedian Chappelle and turned a show at the Blue Note Jazz Club into an impromptu comedy set.

“I’m back from the dead! I had COVID. I had motherf**king COVID. G########,” he said at the opening night of musician Robert Glasper’s residency at the legendary jazz spot.

According to one attendee, even Glasper had no idea the two comedians would be there.

“They just showed up unannounced, and introduced him,” the insider told Page Six.

“It wasn’t quite as hard as being black, but it was close… That’s why everyone’s trying to avoid it man,” Chris Rock quipped.

The source shared, “Everyone was cracking up watching them.”

Chris then revealed, “I think I got it on this Civil Rights movie,” most likely referring to upcoming biopic “Rustin,” starring Colman Domingo as gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, a close friend and ally of Martin Luther King Jr.

“That’s a noble way to get COVID,” Dave added.

The star-studded crowd included actors Jeffrey Wright and Hill Harper and rapper Talib Kweli.

After the show, Rock and Chappelle met up with Kanye West, Busta Rhymes, and “Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che, to celebrate Kweli’s birthday, as well as Dave’s new Netflix special, according to the outlet.

“Birthday party was magical… legendary night… thank you,” Kweli wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, (October 6), posting snaps from the event.