Chris Rock Needed Counseling After Getting Smacked By Will Smith

Leslie Jones claims comedian Chris Rock went to counseling after the infamous Oscars slap incident.

Leslie Jones has claimed Chris Rock went to counseling after Will Smith slapped him at the 2022 Oscars. Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the ceremony’s live broadcast after the comic made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a recent interview with People, the ‘Ghostbusters” star, 56, claimed the “humiliating” incident “really affected” her good friend Rock.

“People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that. He had to go to counseling with his daughters,” Jones told the outlet.

She added, “For a long ass time I was just mad. Chris Rock did a f###### joke. I know Will, too… I was like, you couldn’t handle that s### afterwards. This is the Oscars. The whole world is watching. I was like, ‘Chris, when he got up why didn’t you run?’ I would’ve been running around that stage like, ‘Will, calm down. Jada, call your man!'”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum, who was speaking with People to promote her forthcoming memoir, “Leslie F**king Jones,” said she was grateful that Rock was able to discuss the incident in his recent Netflix special “Selective Outrage.”

“Everybody got p##### off about him doing a special. That’s what comedians do. Instead of us going crazy we f###### go talk about it on the f###### stage. Thank God we’ve got the stage,” she shared.

The star’s memoir was released today (September 19).