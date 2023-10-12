Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Chris Rock Once Asked Her Out Amid Will Smith Divorce Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Rock once tried to get a date with Jada Pinkett Smith when he thought her marriage to Will Smith was in trouble.

Jada Pinkett Smith set the internet ablaze on Wednesday (October 11) after announcing that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016.

The revelation came ahead of her upcoming memoir, Worthy, which also addresses the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap. In an interview with People, the actress admitted that she thought the incident was a skit. She only realized it was real when Will Smith returned to his chair after slapping the comedian across the face.

According to Jada Pinkett Smith, Chris Rock approached her directly after, during a pause in the show. “Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologize to me,” she explained. “He said, ‘I didn’t mean you any harm.’”

Smith also clarified that she wasn’t offended by the joke, “I mean, that’s what comedians do,” although she hasn’t spoken to Rock since.

Despite the current state of affairs, there was a time when Chris Rock decided to shoot his shot at Jada Pinkett Smith. At the time, the Hollywood supercouple was the subject of constant split rumors.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. This particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce,” Pinkett explained. “So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”