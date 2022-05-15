Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The SNL alum said he will talk about the incident on Netlfix.

Maybe Will Smith is not as soft as the world thought.

At a recent comedy show, Chris Rock, the comedian slapped by the first rapper to receive a Grammy Award, revealed that he lost his hearing after Will Smith smacked him during the 94th Academy Awards.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Chris Rock was assaulted by Will Smith at the award show after the Brooklyn native made an off-handed remark about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Caesar short haircut.

According to the New York Post, Chris Rock addressed the slap again during a stop on his new “Ego Death” tour in theUnited Kingdom at Royal Albert Hall.

During his set, Chris said, “I’m OK … if anybody was wondering. I got most of my hearing back.”

That was all he said during his performance. But Chris Rock revealed an entire routine could be on the way.

Chris continued, “People expect me to talk about the b#######. I’m not going to talk about it right now. I’ll get to it eventually — on Netflix,” adding, “anyone who says ‘words hurt’ — has never been punched in the face.”

During a pop-up set with Dave Chappelle, who was also assaulted at a recent comedy show, Chris Rock said, “I got slapped by the softest [N-word] that ever rapped.”