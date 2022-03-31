Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

The ‘SNL’ alum got in front of a crowd in Boston.

For days, people around the globe have been waiting to hear what Chris Rock would say about getting slapped By Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards. The stand-up comedian finally spoke about the viral moment.

According to Variety, Chris Rock addressed the infamous face smack during a show in Boston. After a lengthy standing ovation from the Wilbur Theater audience, the 57-year-old Hollywood veteran finally began his hour-long set.

“I don’t have a bunch of s### about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I’ll talk about that s###. And it will be serious and funny,” Chris Rock told the crowd.

Multiple outlets reported ticket prices for Chris Rock’s “Ego Death Tour” began soaring after Will Smith slapped the Saturday Night Live alumnus in the face on Sunday. All six shows in Boston sold out with secondary ticket sellers apparently seeing a 641% increase in value.

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” read a March 28 tweet from the online ticket marketplace TickPick. Additionally, the VividSeats website lists tickets for an April 1st show at $508 or higher.

Will Smith eventually apologized to Chris Rock for attacking him on stage at the Oscars. The incident was the fallout from Rock telling a bald joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The Girls Trip actress has been open about dealing with the autoimmune condition known as alopecia.

While Will Smith offered a mea culpa for his actions, at least one member of the Rock family did not accept the apology. Tony Rock made it clear his older brother and Smith have not made amends despite Sean “Diddy” Combs claiming the two entertainers reconciled.

Onlookers can likely expect Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to give their side of the story in the near future. The celebrity couple reportedly plans to speak about the “slap seen ’round the world” on an upcoming episode of Jada’s Red Table Talk.