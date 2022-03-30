Tony Rock Reacts To Will Smith Slapping His Brother Chris Rock

It is day four of SlapGate. Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards continues to dominate the discussion online, and now Tony Rock has shared his thoughts on the situation.

Chris Rock attended the Oscars on Sunday to present the Best Documentary Feature award. While on stage, the Good Hair movie producer made fun of Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was sitting in the audience.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” said Chris Rock, referring to the 1997 movie G.I. Jane which featured a bald Demi Moore. Pinkett Smith lost her hair due to a medical condition known as alopecia.

Will Smith initially laughed at Chris Rock’s joke, but the Best Actor winner eventually slapped the former Saturday Night Live cast member in the face on live television. The King Richard star later apologized to Chris on Instagram.

During a “20 Questions Tuesday” session on Twitter, Tony Rock called the Academy Awards viral moment involving his sibling “foul.” The stand-up comic also stated that he would “respond” to Will Smith.

One person on the social media platform asked Tony if he approved of Will Smith’s apology. The Tony Rock Project actor simply responded, “No.” The 47-year-old New Yorker also declared Chris Rock should decide how the brothers will respond to the situation.

Plus, Tony Rock suggested Sean “Diddy” Combs was lying about Chris Rock and Will Smith settling their differences on Oscar night. In addition, Tony stated he is still “waiting” for Will Smith to speak directly to Chris Rock and the rest of the Rock family.

All of them are fine. https://t.co/yigXld2GwC — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) March 29, 2022