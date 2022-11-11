Chris Rock Will Be First Comedian To Perform Live On Netflix

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#ChrisRock is breaking ground on the streamer.

Entertainment legend Chris Rock will present a history-making program on Netflix. The upcoming stand-up comedy special will be the first-ever to stream live on the platform.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, in a press release.

Praw continued, “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Chris Rock via Netflix

Rock’s Tamborine comedy special premiered on Netflix in 2018. His career includes other stand-up presentations such as HBO’s Bring the Pain (1996), Bigger & Blacker (1999), and Kill the Messenger (2008).

Fellow comedian Bo Burnham directed Tamborine. A “remix” of the show arrived on Netflix in January 2021. Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut included interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Rock took part in the Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival earlier this year. His forthcoming comedy special is set to premiere in early 2023. Netflix will provide additional details about the event in the coming weeks.