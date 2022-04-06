Snoop Dogg’s Comedy Special Added To Netflix Is A Joke Festival

Hip Hop icon Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. will present a comedy show for Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Snoop Dogg booked several notable comedians.

Fans will get to see Katt Williams, Mike Epps, and Sommore at Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special. One of the latest additions to the Netflix-backed fest will take place on May 5 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Netflix Is A Joke organizers also announced Bill Burr, Neal Brennan, and others as new editions to the lineup. Billy Eichner will host STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration as well.

Dave Chappelle Among Headliners For The Event

Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle is a headliner for Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Last year, some LGBTQ+ organizations criticized Chappelle’s Netflix special titled The Closer for highlighting the anti-trans movement known as TERF (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist).

Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Damon Wayans, and David Letterman will also be at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Plus, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Larry David, Marlon Wayans, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogan, and Wanda Sykes are on the lineup.

Comedy Fans Will Get To See Legends And Newcomers At Netflix Is A Joke Festival

“We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much-needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix,” stated Robbie Praw, Netflix’s Director of Original Standup Comedy Programming.

Robbie Praw added, “Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival will feature over 250 live shows at over 30 different venues. The shows run from April 28 to May 8. All new tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, April 8 at netflixisajokefest.com.