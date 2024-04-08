Chrisean Rock Breaks Silence To Announce Blueface New “Jail Vlogs” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock explained her absence from social media is due to Blueface keeping her “quiet n happy” from behind bars.

Chrisean Rock has kept a very low profile in the last few months, but she’s breaking her silence to let fans know that it’s all down to Blueface.

The controversial reality TV star turned rapper frequently made headlines for the drama surrounding her relationship with Blueface. However, she’s been noticeably absent online since Blue was locked up for violating his probation.

Chrisean Rock claimed she and Blueface reconciled before he went to jail. She soon moved back into his home promptly and debuted another massive tattoo of his likeness, this time on her cheek.

However, fans have noted her absence, and Rock took to Instagram Sunday (April 7), to explain what she’s been up to. She shared a post questioning her whereabouts since Blue began his stint behind bars.

“Yeah cuz I’m locked up with him and we stopped beefing,” Rock replied. “He got me quiet n happy n shidddd.”

She also shared that she’s been working on new projects behind the scenes that will prove worth the wait.

“im also putting a show out that revolve around the pro league football team,” she added. “A bunch a different networks reaching out to pick up my show.”

Chrisean Rock also shared a call from Blueface announcing his upcoming “Jail vlogs” to let fans know what he’s going through “day and night.”

Meanwhile, Rock shared a teaser of her football show last month.

“First Game May 5th,” she declared. “The games gonna be on TV.”

She kept the details close to her chest but said, “Ima give more details more into the season.”

Rock has fielded offers from Ray J and even touted the idea of launching her own network.