Chrisean Rock Plans To Launch TV Network Amid Rumored Show On Ray J’s Tronix Platform  

While Chrisean Rock would consider appearing on Ray’s Tronix Network, she is working on launching her own TV platform.

Chrisean Rock has responded to rumors she’s set to appear on Ray J’s new reality TV platform, Tronix Network.

However, according to Chrisean, she’s not had any offers from Ray J but insists any future reality show appearances will be nothing like her past endeavors. Rock claims she’s in her “elevating era” and wants some acting roles and is even working on owning a network of her own.

“I got no clue what rayj talking bout on the breakfast club but wuddup wit it,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday (March 21). “Just letting yall know im in my elevating era so popping off like I use to ain’t me no more.”

Chrisean Rock said she laid a blueprint for future reality TV stars and wants a change. “I’m making room for big dog stuff instead,” She said. Rock also claimed fans are more likely to see her in 50 Cent’s BMF than another “’Bad Girls’ type show.”

She continued, “Also im spreading my interest into owning a network,” before adding, “every thing will be coming soon.”

Ray J discussed his new venture during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club although he didn’t mention Chrisean Rock specifically. He described Tronix Network as “that digital ratchet reality TV that’s at the cutting edge.”

Chrisean Rock and Blueface appear in the trailer for the network. However, the clip is from an old Blue Girls Club episode. The show will air on Tronix as The House of Blueface.

Rock doubled down on her response to Ray J in an Instagram Live “PSA” to her fans. She explained that she’s been taking some time out and spending time with her son, but big things are on the horizon. Check it out below.