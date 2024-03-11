Chrisean Rock Bashes Wack 100 & Suggests He Sent Robbers To Blueface’s House

Wack 100 claimed Chrisean Rock lied about men holding Blueface’s father at gunpoint, which did not sit well with her.

Chrisean Rock chastised Wack 100 for saying she lied about Blueface’s father being held at gunpoint at the incarcerated rapper’s home. Chrisean dared Wack 100 to kill her as she believed he had something to do with the incident.

“It’s crazy because people like [Wack 100] like for people to feel threatened n scared because you capable of making me disappear,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I DONT GIVE F### WHO U ARE BRO you don’t scare me fr im not scared of death or all dat high power s### you be on. If you want me gone go head n kill me go head n do it cuz putting fear in my heart ain’t doing s###. Saying you watched footage n that I’m lying about people pulling up to the crib sitting out from with weapons n holds blueface Dad at gun point. This ain’t the first time you trynna get me out the way. It’s sad bro this s### wild.”

Chrisean accused Wack 100 of sending men to rob her and Blueface’s dad. She assumed Wack 100 was upset with her staying in Blueface’s home while the father of her child was in jail.

“You must’ve been the m########### that sent them n##### to rob us,” she said on Instagram. “This n#### talking ‘bout it didn’t happen. Who the f### would play with some s### like that, bro? We got a kid, yo. You f###### weird as s###. You shoulda asked if we was good, do you need me to send protection over there. You over there trying act like—that’s why nobody like y’all. Y’all over there. Since Blue got locked up, everybody been mad about who’s in the house … So, y’all sending weird people to the house.”

Blueface landed in jail for a probation violation in January. He is scheduled to be released in July.