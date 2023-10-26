Chrisean Rock Hints At Second Pregnancy, Says She Has A Kid “On The Way” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock dreams of having 12 kids but may already be working on a sibling for her baby son, claiming she has another one “on the way.”

Less than two months after giving birth to her first child, Chrisean Rock is hinting at a second pregnancy.

The “Baby Father Drama” hitmaker welcomed Chrisean Rock Jr., her son with Blueface, on September 4. Nonetheless, she dreams of having a large brood. Rock has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have 12 children, and according to a new interview, baby No. 2 is on the way.

Chrisean Rock recently opened up about her family expansion plans during a chat with Fashion Nova. When asked about having more children in the future the “Baddies South” star explained, “I always knew I wanted to be a mom,” of “12 kids.”

She continued adding, “So, one down,” before revealing she also has “one on the way.” Check out the snippet below and watch the interview at the end of the page.

Did Chrisean just Announce she’s Pregnant AGAIN?👀 pic.twitter.com/qy2pP9SElQ — Baddies:East (@BaddiesOnZeus) October 25, 2023

Chrisean Rock has previously revealed that she is the eleventh of 12 siblings. She grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and for part of her childhood, lived with her mother and all her siblings in a one-bedroom apartment.

While she had a difficult upbringing with an abusive father, Chrisean Rock grew up with love and said the “roughest times” were also the “best times.”

Rock now lives in a home worth a reported $2.6 million but plans to get an even bigger one once she has more children.

“I wanna fill my house up,” she said recently. “I want my backyard like this but bigger,” she added, pointing to her rear garden.