Blueface Downplays “Old News” After Chrisean Rock Drops Diss Track With Lil Mabu

Chrisean Rock continued the war of words with her baby daddy Blueface by teaming up with Lil Mabu for a diss song.

Blueface acted unbothered by his ex Chrisean Rock’s diss track on Tuesday (October 17). The polarizing rapper responded to the barrage of interactions he faced on social media following the release of Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu’s song “Mr. Take Ya B####.”

“Y’all that infatuated with old news,” Blueface wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The music video for “Mr. Take Ya B####” dropped on Monday (October 16). It quickly racked up more than 1 million views on YouTube. The song featured Lil Mabu bragging about taking Blueface’s lady and Chrisean Rock dissing her baby daddy.

“F### Blueface, I had to find a new bae/Yeah, aight, wit my boo, f### whatchu say/I might put it in his face ‘cause he want a taste/This newborn p#### make my water break/Only thing that’s broke is my f###### water/Gave birth to my kid, but I hate his father/I used to f### wit Blue’s now I f### wit ones/Only f### with white boys that be toting guns,” she rapped.

Blueface is the father of Chrisean Rock’s first child, who was born in September. The former couple’s contentious relationship has frequently played out in the public eye for the past two years.

Watch the “Mr. Take Ya B####” video below.