Chrisean Rock And Zeus Network CEO Deny She Assaulted Woah Vicky After Rumor Spreads

A rumor claimed Chrisean Rock got into an altercation with Woah Vicky during filming of the reality show ‘Baddies East.’

Zeus Network founder and CEO Lemuel Plummer shut down a rumor about Chrisean Rock allegedly assaulting social media personality Woah Vicky. Plummer responded to the allegations via Instagram Stories on Monday (August 14).

“Chrisean Rock has NOT gotten into a physical altercation with ANYONE on set during the filming of Baddies East,” he wrote. “Anyone claiming otherwise is ALL [cap emoji].”

The rumor claimed Woah Vicky pressed charges against Chrisean Rock after a clash during the taping of the reality TV series Baddies East. Blueface helped the rumor spread by referencing the supposed charges in a since-deleted Twitter post.

“Smh I told her not to go on that show,” he wrote of his ex-girlfriend. “free my son.”

Chrisean Rock, who is pregnant with Blueface’s child, reposted Plummer’s rumor denial on her Instagram Stories. She and Blueface co-star in the Zeus reality TV series Crazy in Love.

Earlier this month, Chrisean Rock said she did not want Blueface to be present for the birth of their child. The baby is due in September.

“No, [Blueface] cannot be there when I’m pushing the baby out,” she said. “Sorry. That s### is intentional. That s### is intense. I need love, real love. I don’t need a n#### ready to whip his camera out because his career is dying. I just need real love.”

Chrisean Rock also accused Blueface of threatening to kick her in the stomach when she was five or six months pregnant. The former couple’s relationship often concerned observers with several examples of domestic violence surfacing in past years.