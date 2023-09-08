Chrisean Rock Avoids Jail, Sentenced To 4 Years Probation In Oklahoma Drugs Case 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock received some welcome good news following the birth of her son this weekend after learning that she will not face jail in her Oklahoma drug charges case.

The reality TV starlet was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp and possession with the intent to distribute. Both charges carry a year prison sentence if convicted.

However, according to a report from Urban Islandz Thursday (September 7), Chrisean Rock will not be headed to prison. The outlet obtained court documents from Craig County District Court. Rock, who was not present in court, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Her attorney, Ken Gallon, argued that Chrisean Rock’s lack of a criminal record means she should not receive a custodial sentence.

The judge agreed and sentenced the Crazy In Love star to four years probation for each of the charges. She must also complete 120 hours of community service at a homeless shelter.

Chrisean Rock will be on probation until March 15, 2027. In addition, the judge ordered that she must not violate any state, tribal, federal government, or municipal ordinances as part of the terms of her probation. The 23-year-old must also pay a $991 fine to the District Attorney’s office.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Blueface accused Chrisean Rock of using their newborn son for clout. He initially threatened to file for full custody of the baby before giving her 30 days to “take my son serious,” before he takes legal action.

Chrisean Rock broke down during a heatwrenching Instagram Live at the threat of Blueface taking their son.