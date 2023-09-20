Chrisean Rock Explains Reuniting With Blueface

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s tumultuous relationship continues to make headlines. The Crazy In Love reality show stars have once again made amends following months of public tension.

A new music video from Blueface ignited more conversation about the parents of a newborn son. Chrisean Rock appears in the “Baby Momma Drama” visuals which hit YouTube on September 18.

“I got baby momma drama and problems unheard of. I signed both my baby mommas, I must be the problem,” raps Blueface. He has also been dealing with issues involving his other on-again, off-again partner Jaidyn Alexis.

Yesterday (September 19), Chrisean Rock took to the X social media platform to address her decision to reconnect with Blueface. Apparently, the Baddies alumna wanted to fight Jaidyn Alexis at some point.

“I asked Blue [to] let me run my fade. He said everybody gotta agree. She scared [for real], so I’ma just pull up so they can meet my son, f### the fade for now. I don’t want [your baby daddy]. I just [want to] get the [b#######] out the way. It’s Milf Music. [I don’t f### with] the [threeway] relationship s###, but I can [f### with] the family part,” posted Chrisean Rock.

She also added, “I got peace… my son good… don’t need for nothing but me [and] Blue love each other so much we purposely hurt each other because we became toxic [as f###]. I woke up today [and] I’m not toxic. I’m someone’s mom [and] my baby daddy gotta grow up [because I had to grow] up. [And] Jaidyn gotta be mature.”

I asked blue let me run my fade he said everybody gotta agree she scared fr so I’ma just pull up so they can meet My son f### the fade for now . I don’t want yo bd I just wan get the bs out the way. It’s milfmusic ion fw the 3way relationship s### but I can fw the family part . — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 19, 2023

Nobody using any body but s### is what it it is. We family. — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 19, 2023