Zeus Network Releases ‘Blueface & Chrisean Rock: Crazy In Love’ Season 2 Trailer

More episodes of the polarizing show will begin streaming later this month.

The controversial couple of Blueface and Chrisean Rock once again invite viewers into their lives via reality television. Season two of Crazy In Love will return to the subscription-based Zeus streaming network in the coming weeks.

Zeus released the official trailer for Crazy In Love on Sunday, July 2. The 63-second video features the show’s main stars talking about Chrisean Rock apparently getting pregnant by Blueface.

“Is there any chance this is not my baby?” Blueface can be heard asking the Baddies alumna in the clip. Chrisean Rock responded by saying, “Babe, no. This is your baby.”

Chrisean announced her pregnancy in January. At first, Blueface suggested he may not be the father of the unborn child by claiming there is an “eight out of ten” chance he actually impregnated Rock.

Blueface also tweeted, “To answer y’all questions, yes me [and Rock] are officially done, it’s strictly business. I tried it [and] clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces… She’s pregnant with somebody else’s child, not mine 🙏🏽.”

Minutes later on January 20, the “Thotiana” rapper also posted on Twitter, “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

The Blueface and Chrisean Rock relationship has included allegations of cheating from both internet personalities. There have also been multiple incidents of violence involving the two California residents.

Zeus describes Blueface and Chrisean Rock as “America’s most polarizing couple.” Season one of Crazy In Love ran for seven episodes beginning in December 2022. The show sparked controversy for its depiction of so-called “toxic love.”