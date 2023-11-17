Chrisean Rock Celebrates Infant Son’s Recovery From Surgery With $40K Iced-Out Pacifier

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock has provided an update on the status of her newborn son’s health while also debuting the baby’s first custom piece of jewelry.

During an exclusive interview with TMZ, Rock spoke candidly about how she continues to find a balance in her professional life and as a parent after she recently earned her first Billboard chart placement following the release of “Mr. Take Ya B*tch” featuring Lil Mabu.

“I just want to thank god, my team, Mabu and all that,” Rock said in part. (The single appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart at No. 96.)

In addition to remarking on the abundance of money and love she has recently been blessed with, Rock also provided details about her son’s recent medical procedure and his overall health.

“He’s great, he healed well after his hernia surgery and everything is just coming together,” Rock beamed. “I wanted to celebrate my two months of being a mom and you know he deserves it, I fell in love with my son so bad I can’t help it.”

In September, Rock’s baby daddy Blueface nearly landed himself in serious trouble after posting a naked photo of his newborn boy and accusing his mother of “neglecting” his hernia.

Watch the full interview below.