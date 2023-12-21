Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Assaulted Her As She Held Their Baby Amid Chaos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock jumped on Instagram Live right after she was allegedly involved in an altercation with her ex Blueface.

Chrisean Rock accused Blueface of assaulting her and showing no regard for their baby’s safety on Thursday (December 21). The reality TV star described what allegedly happened on Instagram Live.

“I pull up on the n#### Blueface ‘cause he act like he wanna see his son,” Chrisean said. “This n#### is socking me in my stomach, in my face. Telling me, ‘Get out the car, pig’ … The n#### literally socking me. I’m trying to get out the car with his son. He’s punching me while I got our son in my hand.”

Chrisean livestreamed the drama with Blueface while parked in his driveway. He stood outside the car filming her and tried to get her to leave, but she insisted on staying because she wanted the cops to show up and arrest him.

“Your hands is already bloody,” she told him. “Show ‘em your bloody hands … N#### really tryin to sock me in my s### … I’m leaving when the cops get here and lock your b#### ass up, b#### … You getting locked up today, bro … Don’t act like you need to see your son just to sock me, n#### … It’s cool, Blueface, you going to jail today.”

The livestream became chaotic when Chrisean exited her vehicle. She was somehow able to get a hold of Blueface’s phone then fled the scene. The screen went black, but viewers could hear her driving. She eventually parked and continued talking to her Instagram Live viewers.

“I’m trying to wait there ‘cause I’m tired of just letting this n#### slide,” she explained. “He set me up. Told me pull up, started socking me in the face with my kid in my arms.”

Blueface claimed Chrisean showed up at his place without warning. According to him, Chrisean did not have a car seat for their child.

Watch Chrisean’s Instagram Live below.