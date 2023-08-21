Chrisean Rock Facing Backlash For Smoking During Pregnancy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Social media users were outraged that Chrisean Rock was seen smoking while pregnant on the latest episode of her reality TV show.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface may have broken up, but their trials and tribulations are still being played out on their reality show, Crazy In Love.

In the latest episode, which aired Sunday (20 August), the toxic couple is engaged in yet another argument. In one clip circulating on social media, Blueface and Chrisean are discussing how much money she makes.

However, rather than the usual backlash over the couple’s antics, viewers were more concerned about the expectant mother smoking.

Many took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to voice their thoughts.

“Chrisean smoking while pregnant on an opening scene is insane,” one person wrote.

Chrisean smoking while pregnant on an opening scene is insane😭 — EBK💫 (@TheVonnieWick) August 20, 2023

“I can’t believe Chrisean Rock just smoking weed while she months pregnant on tv for the world to see,’ another added.

I can’t believe Chrisean Rock just smoking weed while she months pregnant on tv for the world to see — ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 (@IamSchnelleB) August 21, 2023

One person challenged those who said pregnancy and motherhood would “change” Chrisean Rock.

“Wait…Chrisean is on tv smoking a blunt while pregnant,” they wrote. “Which one of y’all FOOLISHLY said “this baby would change her”?”

Wait…Chrisean is on tv smoking a blunt while pregnant. Which one of y’all FOOLISHLY said “this baby would change her”? 🥴🥴#Crazyinlove2 — Naija Luv (@luv_naija) August 20, 2023

Despite the backlash, this isn’t the first time Chrisean Rock has been spotted smoking during her pregnancy.

Back in March, Blueface defended her actions, despite previously condemning her for smoking while pregnant.

“Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester,” he posted on social media. “There is no effect don’t shoot the messenger.”

However, the CDC states: “Marijuana use during pregnancy can be harmful to your baby’s health. The chemicals in marijuana (in particular, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC) pass through your system to your baby and may harm your baby’s development.”

Meanwhile, despite their separation, Blueface and Chrisean Rock were spotted together at a party over the weekend, sparking reconciliation rumors.