Chrisean Rock Fans Think She May End Her Own Life

Chrisean Rock worried fans by saying dying sounded easier than living amid the ongoing drama in her personal life.

Chrisean Rock raised concerns about her well-being with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday (December 6). The controversial rapper/reality TV star appeared to contemplate suicide following spats with her baby daddy Blueface.

“Dying sounds easier than living sometimes,” she wrote on social media. “I don’t really be trynna express myself in a negative way but damn sometimes I wonder why why why why why fr.”

Chrisean’s followers tried to reassure her with positive messages as they worried she was considering harming herself. Several replies mentioned her baby boy, who was born in September.

The alarming post occurred days after Blueface accused Chrisean of abandoning their son. Blueface said she was being a “bad parent” after he took their infant son from a woman who was babysitting the child. He claimed Chrisean left their son with a friend so she could go to a recording studio and have sex with someone.

“It’s crazy, my son ain’t got no parent at four in the morning,” Blueface said. “Nobody wanna watch him. She got Marsh watching the baby at four in the morning so she can what, get some dick? Do a verse, f### a n####? All this so you can do a verse and suck some dick. You a booth b####.”

Chrisean responded by accusing Blueface of beating her friend, who was babysitting the child. She said her friend had visible damage on her face. Chrisean also claimed Blueface got into a car accident with their baby.

More of the former couple’s drama played out on social media when Chrisean and Blueface’s other baby mama Jaidyn Alexis allegedly trashed his home. Blueface started streaming the aftermath on Instagram Live, giving viewers a look at the damage and arguing with the two women while they remained at his residence.