Chrisean Rock is showing off her new boyfriend less than a week after announcing she broke up with Blueface.

Chrisean Rock flaunted her new romance with college basketball player Tytan Newton on Instagram just days after confirming her breakup with Blueface.

The 24-year-old reality star posted a video to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night (April 9), showing her and Newton cozying up during what she called “date night.”

Other images captured the two kissing and embracing, making it clear she’s moved on from her tumultuous relationship with Blueface.

Newton, a sophomore guard at Morgan State University, has kept a relatively low profile, but his appearance alongside Rock marks his first public connection to the rap world.

The reveal came days after Rock announced she had ended her relationship with Blueface, citing a desire to focus on her faith and music. “I broke up with him before I dropped my gospel song,” she said on Instagram Live, referring to her newly released single, “Yahweh.”

Rock also explained that Blueface’s behavior contributed to the split, accusing him of being overly controlling. According to her, he became upset over her social media activity, accusing her of acting like a “pop star” for simply following people online. She further claimed that while incarcerated, Blueface used a burner phone to keep tabs on her public appearances.

“He went buck wild,” she said, describing his reaction to the breakup. “He unfollowed me and everything.”

Their relationship has long been marked by public fallouts, assaults, legal issues and social media drama. The couple welcomed a son in September 2023, but their rocky history has included arrests and violent attacks. Blueface is serving a four-year sentence for violating probation and is expected to be released later this year.