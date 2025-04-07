Chrisean Rock Exposes Blueface’s Wild Reaction After Breakup

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock said Blueface “went buck wild” after their breakup and has been watching her interviews from jail using a burner phone.

Chrisean Rock said Blueface “went buck wild” after she ended their relationship ahead of her gospel single release, setting off a string of messy livestream moments and behind-bars drama.

During an Instagram Live on Sunday (April 6), the rapper and reality TV star revealed she broke up with Blueface just before releasing her track “Yahweh.” “

Right before I dropped the single, I broke up with my baby father,” she explained. “Then he went buck wild.”

According to Rock, Blueface didn’t take the breakup lightly. She claimed he acted out but tried to mask it with indifference.

“He reacted so crazy,” she said, adding that he immediately started blowing up her phone once she appeared on a livestream. She also alleged he’s been tuning in to her broadcasts from jail using a burner phone.

“And it’s getting to him,” she said. “So he’s back to unfollowing me.”

Blueface is currently serving a four-year sentence for violating probation, with a possible release in July 2025.

The pair had a tense exchange during a recent livestream with comedian Deshae Frost. Blueface called Rock midstream, prompting her to put him on speaker.

“I’m not doing nothing; I’m on stream,” she told him. “I’m about to get a tattoo. Deshae Frost first, I’m going next.” When he questioned her about who she was with, she responded, “We talked about this; why are you trying to be messy?”

Blueface called Chrisean Rock and started CRASHING OUT because she was streaming with Deshae Frost without telling him 😮🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/oE8joq6X0m — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) April 4, 2025

Rock also hinted she’s been seeing someone new, though she’s keeping the details private for now. Still, she suspects Blueface won’t take it well. “He gone try to do some evil stuff,” she said on IG Live.

While the two are no longer together, Rock hasn’t completely ruled out a reunion.

During another livestream, she said she might reconsider if Blueface “gets serious and does it right.” She even joked about getting another tattoo of him—this time on her other cheek.

Rock confirmed in March 2025 that the relationship was over, saying she chose to walk away and focus on her faith and career.

“I’ve decided to disassociate,” Rock tweeted. “To leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place.”

The pair previously exchanged vows over the phone in November 2024, though it was not a legally binding marriage.