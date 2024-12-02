Chrisean Rock Lifts Lid On Marriage Rumors As Blueface Flaunts “Chrisean” Face Tattoo 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock is setting the record straight about her relationship with Blueface, who recently debuted a new “Chrisean” face tattoo.

Chrisean Rock is clarifying rumors about her relationship with Blueface after rumors circulated that the pair had gotten married while the “Thotiana” rapper was behind bars.

Additionally, the footage of the pair on a Facetime jailhouse call recently surfaced online. In the video, Rock is all smiles as Blueface shows off his new face tattoo of her name.

On Sunday (December 1), Chrisean Rock took to Instagram Live to clarify her relationship status. She began by claiming they are not together but confirmed Blueface got his “Chrisean” face tattoo at the end of October, and they affirmed their commitment to each other shortly after.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface’s Telephone Vows

“He got a pastor on the phone, and we said our vows,” she explained. “We married November 2nd. He’s moving like God sent him or something. I’m baby-stepping it for real, for real. And I say baby-stepping it because we didn’t do the marriage license.”

Chrisean continued, explaining they were “protecting whatever we did for each other” and keeping their relationship under wraps to “heal” in private.

However, things appear to have soured already following a recent incident with Rock’s ex-boyfriend. Last week, the Baddies star was doing some Black Friday shopping at a mall when she was accosted by her ex-boyfriend, who insists he’s the father of her son.

According to Chrisean Rock, Blue was furious and questioned why she didn’t get his permission before leaving the house.

“I said, ‘Baby, you should be mad that I didn’t have security,’” Rock recalled, questioning why she needed his approval.

When she argued that having his permission wouldn’t have protected her, Rock claims Blue responded by saying he would have forbidden her from going out altogether.

Meanwhile, Blueface’s mother, who recently went nuclear over his new face tattoos, hinted that the on-again-off-again couple are indeed off once again.

She joyfully proclaimed her son had already removed the tattoo. She also noted that Blueface and Chrisean Rock reverted to their old Instagram bios after previously indicating they were married.