Chrisean Rock Calls Cops On Ex-Boyfriend Demanding DNA Test For Son 

Chrisean Rock was holding her infant son when her ex ran up on her demanding she take a DNA to prove he’s the real father.

Chrisean Rock accused her ex-boyfriend of stalking her after he followed her around a mall, insisting he’s the real father of her son and demanding that she take a paternity test to prove it.

Footage of the controversial rapper and reality TV star surfaced online posted by Rock’s old boyfriend, Ronny Doe, on Friday (November 29).

In the video, Ronny pulled up on Chrisean Rock, who was holding her infant son, and proceeded to make a scene, following her around a Subway store.

“We got junior right here,” he said while Rock attempted to shield her son’s face. “Why are you stalking me?” Rock asked while trying to make her escape.

“Nobody stalking you,” Ronny argued. “That’s my f###### son.”

Chrisean Rock then threatened to call the cops on her ex but Ronny continued. “Call ’em,” he replied. “Ain’t nobody touch you. Call ’em.”

In another clip, mall security guards gathered around Chrisean Rock and the baby while Ronny continued yelling at her. “You a police ass b####,” he exclaimed.

It’s unclear what prompted the incident with her ex, but Chrisean Rock and Blueface recently sparked marriage rumors. Additionally, Blue’s mother appeared to indicate that the “Thotiana” rapper had been released from jail.

It’s not the first time Ronny Doe has challenged Chrisean Rock over the paternity of her son. Despite Blueface confirming he took a DNA test proving he fathered the child on their reality TV show, Ronny previously demanded a test.

In October, Ronny claimed he had been intimate with Rock around the time of her son’s conception. He insisted he had a right to know if he was the father in a heated video rant.