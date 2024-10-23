Chrisean Rock’s Ex Demands Paternity Test For Blueface’s Son 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock is facing a paternity challenge from her ex-boyfriend who demands a DNA test for her one-year-old son with rapper Blueface.

On Tuesday (October 22), Ronny Doe took to Instagram implying he was intimate with Chrisean Rock while she was in a relationship with Blueface, insisting he has a right to know if he’s the father.

I deserve to have that proven to me through what?” he ranted. “A DNA test. If Junior is not my son the DNA test will prove that. Right or wrong? Right.”

He continued, insisting he wanted the chance to be a “stand-up man” and face his responsibilities. He also claimed that Blueface is well aware that Chrisean Rock was back and forth between Baltimore and Los Angeles around the time she conceived.

Despite claiming “I’m not here to expose nobody”, Ronny Doe said that Chrisean Rock is “not cool,” with her sister Tesehki. He concluded, “I want to know if Junior is my son or not.”

However, while Blueface initially denied he was the father of Chrisean Rock Jr. and did not want to be, the rapper took a DNA test confirming Rock was carrying his child. They aired the results during an episode of their reality show Crazy in Love.

Even after taking the DNA test, Blueface has denied paternity of Chrisean Rock’s baby on multiple occasions. Last December, he took to social media, claiming he secretly did a DNA test on the baby, which confirmed his suspicions.

“Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in….iam not the father smh [facepalm emoji],” he wrote. “It’s a bitter sweat feeling c## I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest [prayer hands emoji] thank you Jesus [smiley face emoji].

He added, “I can’t even pretend like im not happy as hell.”