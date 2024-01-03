Chrisean Rock Says Son Met Blueface’s Dad But Baby “Mistreated By His Own Father” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock questions what God has in store for Blueface as he continues to deny paternity, despite his father meeting her son.

Chrisean Rock confirmed that her son with Blueface met his grandfather, but she can’t understand why the MILF Music founder continues to deny he’s Chrisean Rock Jr.’s father.

The reality TV star took to Instagram Live Tuesday (January 2), from the studio, where she played a snippet of her verse on the remix of Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad).

“Junior saw his granddad for the first time,” Chrisean Rock told her followers. When her friend suggested the visit was “progress,” Rock disagreed. “It’s not even progress, that s### was…” she replied. “I love it it’s just what’s the joke about him not being the father when he’s the father.”

She continued, saying Chrisean Rock Jr. “being mistreated by his own father is kind of like I wonder what God got in store for a n#### like that.”

Blueface has denied paternity of Chrisean Rock’s baby on multiple occasions. Last month, he took to social media, claiming he secretly did a DNA test on the baby, which confirmed his suspicions.

“Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in….iam not the father smh [facepalm emoji],” he wrote on December 9. “It’s a bitter sweat feeling c## I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest [prayer hands emoji] thank you Jesus [smiley face emoji].

“I can’t even pretend like im not happy as hell,” he added.

Chrisean Rock responds to Blueface taking DNA test & claiming he is not the father of her son 😳 pic.twitter.com/o98OR3LjWg — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) December 9, 2023

Last July, Chrisean Rock claimed she also did a DNA test which confirmed Blueface is Junior’s father.