Chrisean Rock Previews Blueface Diss Hours After He Threatens Restraining Order 

Chrisean Rock is continuing to take shots at Blueface on the remix of Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad).

Chrisean Rock has previewed a new Blueface diss hours after her the “Thotiana” hitmaker threatened to file a restraining order against her.

The former couple’s toxic relationship continued to play out on social media Thursday (December 21). After accusing him of punching her in the face while she held their baby, Chrisean Rock shared a snippet of a new Blueface diss on the remix of Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad).

Rock sat in her car alongside her new man K Suave while she rapped about making her baby daddy babysit “while my new n#### give me backstrokes.”

Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Wanted Sexyy Redd On A Jaidyn Alexis Diss Track

The track comes after Chrisean Rock claimed Blueface tried to get Sexyy Red on a track that featured his fiancé Jaidyn Alexis was throwing shots at Rock.

“He tried to pay Sexyy Red to hop on a verse with Jaidyn, knowing damn well Jaidyn diss track is against me and knowing damn well me and Sexyy ride for each other. That’s my sister,” Rock said on Instagram Live earlier this month. “For real, from another mother and father. So he tried to politic in the industry… Bro, somebody pray for Blueface, bro. He need prayer.”

Meanwhile, Blueface took to social media following their altercation. He again denied being Chrisean Rock. Jr’s father and warned he would take legal action against his ex.

“Finna put a restraining order on her an the dam baby,” he wrote. “B#### drove to my house talm bout she not leaving till her ride get here this the typa b#### yall believe fr that don’t even make sense.

https://x.com/bluefacebleedem/status/1737965922156183630?s=20

“Stop showing up to my house knocking on the door every other day crying talm bout let me in this yo baby,” he added. “That baby looks nothing like me idk why she keep forcing this on me that’s not my child scientifically proven already.”