Chrisean Rock Makes Marriage Plans – Minus Blueface

Chrisean Rock is already thinking about her next relationship as she waits to give birth to her child with her former boyfriend Blueface.

Chrisean Rock insisted she’s not concerned with proving she moved on from her tumultuous romance with Blueface. The reality TV star vowed to keep her dating life private until she finds a man she intends to marry.

“Da next n#### I show y’all finna be da n#### I marry,” she wrote via Twitter. “I love my space. I love my peace. I love me. I’m not pressed to show if I moved on. I’m excited to show my growth n new blessings.”

Chrisean Rock’s relationship drama with Blueface played out in the public eye over the past few years. The former couple frequently publicized their personal issues on social media. They also starred in a Zeus reality series titled Blueface and Chrisean Rock: Crazy In Love.

Earlier this year, a new twist emerged when Chrisean Rock announced she was pregnant. Blueface initially denied his paternity of the child, but he later admitted he was the likely father. The two continued to work together to promote the new season of their reality show despite their relationship’s demise.

The second season of Blueface and Chrisean Rock: Crazy In Love premieres on Sunday (July 16).

Watch a teaser for the new season below.