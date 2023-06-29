Blueface Claims He Accepted Plea Deal To Protect Chrisean Rock From Charges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors dropped a robbery charge against Blueface when he agreed to accept a plea deal for a Las Vegas shooting.

Blueface aired out more of his relationship drama with Chrisean Rock on Thursday (June 29).

The West Coast rapper said he accepted a plea deal to help Chrisean Rock avoid criminal charges in Las Vegas. Blueface claimed he caught the heat for a May 29 incident that happened at the Palms Casino Resort.

“I’m only on house arrest cuz I took all the charges for Rock y you think [there] is no warrant for her arrest,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Y would I let her stay in my house when I’m stuck in another state [and] I got my BM ready to drive to me with the kids. Rock is out, Jaidyn [Alexis] is in, it’s that simple.”

Earlier this week, Blueface agreed to plead guilty to a felony count of firing a gun into a vehicle and misdemeanor battery in connection to a 2022 shooting outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. Prosecutors dropped a robbery charge stemming from the 2023 incident at the Palms.

Blueface posted paperwork detailing Chrisean Rock’s role in instigating trouble at the Palms. She allegedly assaulted a woman at the casino. Blueface was accused of taking the woman’s phone, which resulted in a robbery charge.

“I said no I’ll take the deal [and] plead guilty cuz her name is all in the work,” Blueface explained on Instagram.

Blueface is scheduled to enter his guilty plea on July 3.