Blueface Claims He Accepted Plea Deal To Protect Chrisean Rock From Charges

Blueface aired out more of his relationship drama with Chrisean Rock on Thursday (June 29).
The West Coast rapper said he accepted a plea deal to help Chrisean Rock avoid criminal charges in Las Vegas. Blueface claimed he caught the heat for a May 29 incident that happened at the Palms Casino Resort.
“I’m only on house arrest cuz I took all the charges for Rock y you think [there] is no warrant for her arrest,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Y would I let her stay in my house when I’m stuck in another state [and] I got my BM ready to drive to me with the kids. Rock is out, Jaidyn [Alexis] is in, it’s that simple.”
Earlier this week, Blueface agreed to plead guilty to a felony count of firing a gun into a vehicle and misdemeanor battery in connection to a 2022 shooting outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. Prosecutors dropped a robbery charge stemming from the 2023 incident at the Palms.
Blueface posted paperwork detailing Chrisean Rock’s role in instigating trouble at the Palms. She allegedly assaulted a woman at the casino. Blueface was accused of taking the woman’s phone, which resulted in a robbery charge.
“I said no I’ll take the deal [and] plead guilty cuz her name is all in the work,” Blueface explained on Instagram.
Blueface is scheduled to enter his guilty plea on July 3.