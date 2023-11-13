Chrisean Rock Quits Social Media Amid Backlash Over Alleged Assault Of Tamar Braxton Singer 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock revealed she’s changing her number and moving home before quitting social media on Sunday evening.

Chrisean Rock has quit social media, deactivating her Instagram and X accounts amid backlash over her recent antics at Tamar Braxton’s show.

“I’m deactivating all my pages,” The Baddies South star wrote on Sunday (November 12). “love ya! See y’all later. God Bless.”

ChriseanRock says she taking a break from social media 👀 pic.twitter.com/B266xyMCf1 — Rap Generals (@RapGenerals_) November 13, 2023

However, she didn’t quit right away and returned with one more follow-up post. Chrisean Rock Despite only recently moving into her new home, worth a reported $2.6 million, she’s ready to leave.

“Changing my number changing my address,” she declared.

Chrisean Rock went viral over the weekend after allegations she got into an altercation with one of Tamar Braxton’s longtime friends and backup singers, James Wright Chanel. Braxton’s friend LeTroy claimed Rock lashed out after finding out she wasn’t going to perform at the concert. LeTroy claims Rock punched Chanel in the face, leaving him with a bloody nose.

Calling Chrisean Rock a “disgusting pig” LeTroy claimed Chanel was seeking hospital treatment following the alleged incident.

“I just want to let y’all know that that girl Chrisean y’all keep hyping up assault James Wright Chanel at Tamar’s concert tonight,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “James is in the hospital. I swear I will do everything to make sure she goes to prison she is trash and that’s why her life is the way that it is. She deserves every bad thing that happens to her.”

Footage surfaced online of Chrisean Rock seemingly arguing with one of the singers onstage as Tamar Braxton received a tribute from her team. Check out the clip below.