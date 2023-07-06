Chrisean Rock Says She’s Not A Fugitive After Oklahoma Wanted Poster Surfaces

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock’s wanted poster emerged on social media, but she downplayed the severity of her legal issues in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections issued a wanted poster for Chrisean Rock, who addressed her legal issues on Thursday (July 6).

Chrisean Rock’s wanted poster surfaced on social media, prompting her to clarify her situation in an Instagram livestream. The reality star claimed she wasn’t a fugitive and downplayed her trouble with the law in Oklahoma.

“I am not wanted,” she explained. “They just wanted some f###### money. I’m gonna give it to ‘em.”

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections listed two charges against Chrisean Rock in Craig County. She was charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance/possession with intent to distribute and failure to display a tax stamp on a control dangerous substance.

Chrisean Rock’s wanted poster said she was absconding probation. The flyer urged anyone with information about her to contact (405) 425-2570 or (866) 363-1119.

Last month, Blueface swore he accepted a plea deal in a Las Vegas shooting case to protect Chrisean Rock from charges in a separate case. She was allegedly involved in an altercation at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Blueface caught a robbery charge for his role in the casino incident.

“I’m only on house arrest cuz I took all the charges for Rock y you think [there] is no warrant for her arrest,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Y would I let her stay in my house when I’m stuck in another state [and] I got my BM ready to drive to me with the kids.”

Blueface agreed to plead guilty to a felony count of firing a gun into a vehicle and misdemeanor battery in connection to a 2022 shooting in Las Vegas. Prosecutors dropped the robbery charge stemming from the 2023 incident at the Palms.