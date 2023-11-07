Chrisean Rock Scores First Hot 100 Entry With Blueface Diss Song; Says It’s Blessing From God

Chrisean Rock dissed her ex Blueface on a song with Lil Mabu. The collaboration debuted at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chrisean Rock charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in her career thanks to her Blueface diss track. The reality TV star celebrated online after her Lil Mabu collaboration “Mr. Take Ya B####” debuted at No. 96 on the chart.

“God got me hitting Billboard 100,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “It’s crazy cuz I did it while I was in a storm. My baby was still in the hospital recovering from surgery and I was so down fr just mentally n for me to be able to create in a storm bro, I’m just letting y’all know God just want you to try and he will do the rest. Just make sure your heart is Posture is correct so you can receive yo blessings.”

Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu’s song entered the Hot 100 by generating 7.8 million U.S. streams from October 27 to November 2, per Billboard. The track was Lil Mabu’s second Hot 100 entry of his career. He previously cracked the chart with his song “Mathematical Disrespect” in May.

“Mr. Take Ya B####” dropped in October. The song’s music video had more than 18 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday (November 7).