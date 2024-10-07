Chrisean Rock Puts Blame On Tamar Braxton’s Friend After He Sues Her For Assault & Battery

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock contested assault and battery allegations in a lawsuit filed against her by Tamar Braxton’s friend James Wright. According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Chrisean Rock disputed causing “numerous physical injuries” during a backstage altercation at a November 2023 concert.

The controversial rapper/reality TV star doubted Wright “suffered extreme mental anguish and severe emotional distress, as well physical pain and suffering.” Chrisean Rock also claimed Wright’s “conduct and actions” barred him from receiving any damages from her.

Wright sued Chrisean Rock for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in February. Chrisean Rock allegedly attacked Wright after she was not allowed to perform at Braxton’s show.

“Defendant was crying and visibly upset because she stated everyone was lying about her not being where she was supposed to be for her part of the performance,” Wright’s lawsuit noted. “Plaintiff believes … and alleges that defendant was misinformed about her role that evening as she was only supposed to participate in the ending of the concert performance … Plaintiff tried to console defendant and confirmed to defendant that she was not in the designated area as everyone else said because he would have seen her.”

Braxton said Wright “got hit in the face for being nice to a guest.” Wright accused Chrisean Rock of using a homophobic slur after assaulting him.

“Defendant became upset with plaintiff and stated that if he again said she was not where she was supposed to be she was going to hit him,” the lawsuit explained. “Plaintiff politely told defendant, ‘I promise you, you were not on the side of the stage.’ Defendant immediately, using the hand she was wearing large, champion-style rings, struck plaintiff several times in the face. Following the assault, defendant was being removed from the dressing room and continued to shout foul, obscene and insulting language toward plaintiff such as, ‘F#####-ass n####’ and ‘I’ll hit that m########### again.’ A number of other people were in the dressing room who witnessed the assault against plaintiff.”

Chrisean Rock has been involved in multiple violent incidents since she rose to fame. She was released from an Oklahoma jail after spending a few months before bars on drug charges in September.