Chrisean Rock Turns To Bible Verses In Teary-Eyed Attempt To Address Baby Drama

Chrisean Rock and her baby daddy Blueface have frequently clashed since she gave to their child in September.

Chrisean Rock sought prayers for her son following an emotional rollercoaster of drama involving the child’s father Blueface. The polarizing rapper/TV personality read bible verses to her son and thanked fans for their support in a video posted on her social media accounts.

“Thank you because it’s a lot on me ‘cause I really love my baby,” Chrisean Rock said in the video. “So, when people just love him too, it makes it easier. That’s like your main goal when you have a kid. Like, you want to make sure he’s loved properly. You just hope you have the support.”

She added, “I just want to say thank y’all for holding me down. My fans and my friends, they’re really holding me down.”

Chrisean said the only thing she could do was pray in her Instagram caption for the video. She shared the clip after worrying fans with her thoughts about dying on Wednesday (December 6).

“Dying sounds easier than living sometimes,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I don’t really be trynna express myself in a negative way but damn sometimes I wonder why why why why why fr.”

Chrisean vented on social media days after Blueface claimed she abandoned their son. She accused him of beating up her friend, who was babysitting their child.

Last month, Chrisean explained the importance of prayer in her child’s life amid the seemingly unending drama with Blueface.

“I pray and read the word to him every day,” she wrote. “It’s not what u can give them it’s what you can leave inside them. My child is blessed so we are thankful that this lifestyle my child won’t have to struggle like I did be hungry like I was or neglected and left behind like I was. AMEN THANK YOU JESUS.”

Chrisean gave birth to her baby boy in September. She named him Chrisean Malone Jr.