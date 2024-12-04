Christian Combs Faces Assault Lawsuit Linked To Use Of Diddy’s Yacht

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The lawsuit accuses Christian “King” Combs of assault, battery and sexual assault.

Christian “King” Combs, son of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, is facing a new lawsuit accusing him of assault, battery, sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The legal action, filed by Grace O’Marcaigh, sheds light on troubling allegations that have surfaced against the 26-year-old amid a tumultuous period for the Combs family. Court documents obtained by In Touch reveal that O’Marcaigh, a stewardess in the yachting industry, served Christian with legal paperwork at his father’s Miami mansion, where he’s has been staying since Diddy’s September arrest on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to O’Marcaigh, the alleged assault occurred in July 2022 while she was working aboard a yacht chartered by Diddy.

In her lawsuit, O’Marcaigh described the environment aboard the yacht as chaotic, claiming it was turned into a “hedonistic environment” filled with alleged drug use and sex work. She recounted an incident where Christian allegedly pressured her to drink tequila with him, later becoming physically aggressive when she refused to comply.

The suit claims Christian “violently grabbed [O’Marcaigh’s] arm,” cornered her in a private room, and attempted to force her into non-consensual acts.

“[O’Marcaigh] was quite scared and realized she was in a very dangerous situation,” the suit reads, adding that her physical resistance ended only when another employee interrupted. O’Marcaigh said she reported the incident to the yacht’s captain, who allegedly dismissed her concerns and forced her to continue serving Christian during the trip.

The latest legal development follows allegations against Christian Combs in March. Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who also represents O’Marcaigh, announced plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of an anonymous Jane Doe, accusing Christian of drugging and sexually assaulting her. While the specifics of this case remain undisclosed, the accusations add to a growing list of legal challenges facing the Combs family.

Blackburn has a history of high-profile cases against celebrities, including T.I. and Tiny and Nicki Minaj. He is also representing Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in a separate lawsuit against Diddy, accusing the mogul of sex trafficking, gun running and drug dealing.