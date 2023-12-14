Christian Rapper Lecrae Defends Lil Nas X: “I Will Not Be One Of The Ones Who Condemns You”

The Reach Records co-founder offers an invitation to meet with the controversial rap star.

Lil Nas X upset some people by suggesting he has embraced his “Christian era.” Previously, the openly gay recording artist incorporated demonic/occult themes into his content.

“Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?” Lil Nas tweeted on November 29. The Grammy winner also tweeted, “Making Christian music does not mean I can’t suck d### no more.”

Internet prankster-turned-Christian advocate John “Holy Gabbana” Hill took exception to Lil Nas X’s comments. The former adult film star known as Boonk Gang suggested the 24-year-old Georgia native could not claim to be a follower of Jesus Christ because he supposedly lives in “habitual/intentional sin.”

Another prominent Christian has now publicly defended Lil Nas X. Reach Records co-founder Lecrae addressed the backlash directed at the “Old Town Road” rapper. Lecrae published a video message on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t like it when I see non-Christians being chastised with Christian belief. They don’t subscribe to what you describe to. So how can you challenge them with that? They don’t even subscribe to the same book. They don’t play the same game you play. So how are they breaking the rules?” Lecrae asked.

The 44-year-old MC also stated, “Only God knows the motive of Lil Nas X when he gets on here and says, ‘Hey, I’m just reaching out to God.’ But he’s not asking for Christians to come diss him because of the things he’s done in his past. He’s asking for what we all ought to ask for [which] is for God to not define us by what we have done, but offer us grace and a relationship.”

Lecrae also offered an open invitation to Lil Nas X to get a better understanding of the controversial celebrity. The No Church in a While album creator explained that the meeting did not need to be public.

“As it pertains to Lil Nas X, my brother, I don’t know you know you, but I’m down to get to know you, love to get to know you. I don’t know your motivations. I don’t assume to know your burdens or desires or your story. But I’m here if you want to share it,” Lecrae said.

He continued, “I have no desire to make a public spectacle out of it. I have no desire to post pictures, ‘Look, me and Nas hanging out.’ My only desire is to see you become everything God wants you to be. So, man, I’m here. I will not be one of the ones who exists to condemn and to criticize you because I know what grace tastes like. I know what forgiveness tastes like.”