Lil Nas X Fires Back At Christian Critics: “Y’all Do Not Know Jesus Personally”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The internet personality formerly known as Boonk Gang calls out LNX.

Lil Nas X is unafraid to incorporate religious/demonic themes into his art. The openly gay rapper infamously gave “Satan” a lap dance in his “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video.

Those award-winning visuals for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” caused a lot of condemnation at the time. Two years later, Lil Nas X still generates a lot of backlash from certain internet sections.

“Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?” Lil Nas tweeted on November 29, along with a teaser clip for a new song. A follow-up tweet read, in part, “Making Christian music does not mean I can’t suck dick no more.”

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more. the two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons. — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

In response, John “Holy Gabbana” Hill blasted Lil Nas X on social media. The internet personality formerly known as Boonk Gang suggested that homosexual men cannot be followers of Jesus Christ.

“If Nas X wanna be gay, cool, do [you] lil bra. [Just] don’t title [yourself] a Christian and make others believe it’s okay for us to live in habitual/intentional sin. [People] deserve TRUTH and I stand on [the] word of God,” Holy Gabbana stated.

Lil Nas X returned to the X platform on December 3 to react to Holy Gabbana. The 2-time Grammy Award winner expanded his response to also include other pious critics of his statements and his work.

“It’s really insane how y’all pretend some of our pastors aren’t getting piped down before the Sunday service. Y’all do not know Jesus personally, stop trying to gatekeep him,” Lil Nas posted.