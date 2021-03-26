Lil Nas X Gives Satan A Lap Dance In “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” Music Video

(AllHipHop News)
Montero “Lil Nas X” Hill returned with a new single. After Cardi B’s “WAP” performance at this year’s Grammy Awards had conservative critics in an uproar, LNX’s most recent music video is likely to be the latest battleground for the American culture war.
The openly gay rapper dropped the visuals for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” on Friday morning. Lil Nas teamed with Tanu Muino to direct the MV which includes the “Old Town Road” hitmaker giving Satan a lap dance in hell.
In addition, Lil Nas X wrote a letter to his 14-year-old self. It reads:
Dear 14-year-old Montero,
I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be “that” type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other q#### people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f### out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. – LNX