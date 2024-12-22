Christina Aguilera Delivers Nude Present For Fans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pop icon Christina Aguilera celebrated her 44th birthday with a bold Instagram post that radiated confidence and matched her unwavering stance on self-acceptance.

The pop icon shared a sultry black-and-white photo, where she posed wearing a leather cap, a black belt, stilettos, and nothing else but her own boldness.

With her arm carefully draped across her chest and her gaze fixed directly at the camera, Aguilera captioned the image succinctly, “Birthday Suit #44.”

The snapshot quickly gained traction on social media, amassing over 250,000 likes as fans and followers applauded her fearless attitude.

Comments streamed in, with fans celebrating both her appearance and the empowerment the photo conveyed.

“Getting older in years, but younger in appearance is what I’m talking about!!!!” wrote one admirer. Another chimed in, “Oh honey, they are not doing it like you!!! Fabulous! Happy Birthday Queen.”

Known for her powerhouse voice and unapologetically bold persona, Aguilera’s post comes on the heels of her openness about her approach to body image and self-acceptance.

Earlier this year, in a Glamour magazine interview, the “Beautiful” singer addressed speculation surrounding her weight loss, making it clear that she refuses to let public opinions dictate her self-worth.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f**k about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on,” Aguilera explained during the interview.

She emphasized the importance of owning her space, adding, “Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

As a mother of two, Aguilera also touched on how her experiences in the entertainment industry have influenced how she raises her children, Max, 16, and Summer, 10.

“Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through,” she said. “It’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again.”