Legendary rapper Chuck D came to the defense of a woman who completely botched a question on Jeopardy about His famous rap group, Public Enemy! Read more

A “Jeopardy” contestant confused the politically charged Public Enemy with Marky Mark’s 80s group, the Funky Bunch. Fans immediately dragged the Nancy Drew-haired white woman for her caucasity.

The clue was for $600 and read, “In the 1990s, Chuck D began fighting the power in this hip-hop group with Flavor Flav, a man who always knew what time it was.”

The woman speedily buzzed in and said, “Ahh … what is the Funky Bunch?”

The host, actor-turned-neuroscientist Mayim Bialik dryly said, “No.”

The correct answer would have been “What is Public Enemy?” which was given by another contestant.

Still, the mistake was unimaginable as PE is one of the most recognizable musical brands of the last 30 years, prompting the young woman Halley Ryherd, to take to Twitter to diffuse some of the reprimands with humor.

She said the mix-up sent her to her therapist.

Well it gives me hope to hear from another person who survived a mix up on national TV! — Halley Ryherd (she/her) (@Halley_BuzzesIn) June 30, 2022

While fans didn’t give her a break, the lead rapper from the group was a bit more gracious.

Chuck D chimed in on the critics angry with her and in his own way “shut ‘em down.”

When @pjtourkid tweeted, “This person on #Jeopardy just thought Chuck D was in the funky bunch. She should get credit for being the most wrong she could possibly be. S### was amazing.

@Jeopardy @MrChuckD”

The six-time Grammy-nominated rapper replied, “Everybody don’t know everything… it’s why I introduce myself wherever I go and whoever I talk to … it’s just courtesy. But the sad thing is not knowing those other Chuck Ds.”

Everybody don’t know everything… it’s why I introduce myself wherever I go and whoever I talk to … it’s just courtesy. But the sad thing is not knowing those other Chuck Ds pic.twitter.com/gxLnyVmxCp — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) June 30, 2022

That’s why Chuck D is still bringing the noise all these years later.