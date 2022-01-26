Chuck D Links With MLB Network For New Song

Chuck D is an avid baseball fan and grew up collecting baseball cards as a child and created the song out of his love of the sport.

Chuck D has released new music after linking with the Major League Baseball (MLB) Network for the 2022 Hall of Fame ballot.

Chuck D, wrote the song exclusively for the MLB Network and Hall of Fame announcement program as the 2022 Hall of Fame Election gets underway.

The Public Enemy legend name-checks some of the high-profile names on this year’s ballot, including Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Andruw Jones, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, Jimmy Rollins, Gary Sheffield, Curt Schilling, and Sammy Sosa.

Chuck D spoke to HipHopDX about how the project emerged from his love of baseball.

“I’ve been involved with Major League Baseball for the last year and a half,” he said. “It all started from my relationship with Harold Reynolds. He’s a baseball analyst, commentator and former Major League Baseball star. C-Doc and I look at rap music and Hip Hop like new folk music, telling stories that probably are rarely told and bringing back music that has been left alone to the side and even forgotten. We like to bring a resurgence to it.’”

He continued, “2020 was unprecedented. But in following major league sports, I think it was the year that it lost more notable names than ever before. And not necessarily just COVID but an adjustment to how the world was changing. I wrote a song about it because every month or every other week, somebody of note passed away, somebody I grew up with and collected their baseball cards.

“So the first song I did with Major League Baseball, I told Harold about it and Harold said, ‘Well, we could get involved with this and make this a thing, man.’ He was blown away. That was my first relationship with Major League Baseball.”

Check out the track below. The results will be announced on Tuesday (Jan. 25) at 6 p.m. EST.

Chuck D gets MLB Network ready for the 2022 Hall of Fame Election