Chuck D Teams With PBS & BBC For ‘The Story Of Hip Hop’ Docuseries

Public Enemy’s Chuck D has partnered with PBS and the BBC for a four-part documentary series about Hip Hop.

Chuck D and his manager Lorrie Boula have developed a new documentary series about Hip Hop.

The Public Enemy frontman has teamed with PBS for a four-part series tentatively titled The Story of Hip Hop with Chuck D. The docuseries is a co-production with the BBC.

“The Hip Hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” the legendary rapper said in a statement. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, Hip Hop had been speaking out and telling truths.”

Chuck D added, “Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain Hip Hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

According to Deadline, the four-part documentary will feature interviews with LL Cool J, Queen Latifah and Run-DMC. No release date has been announced for the series.

“PBS is excited to join with Chuck D, Lorrie Boula and BBC Studios to bring this illuminating project to audiences across our platforms,” PBS Vice President of Multiplatform Programming and Head of Development Bill Gardner said. “Hip Hop is one of the most influential artistic genres and cultural movements of our time, and we’re thrilled to tell a deep and unflinching story with one of its originators and most powerful voices.”