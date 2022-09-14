Chuck D Sells Publishing Rights To Over 300 Songs, Including Public Enemy Classics  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Public Enemy co-founder Chuck D has sold the publishing rights of a huge steak of his catalog to his longtime publisher, Reach Music.

Chuck D has sold a significant portion of his back catalog to his longtime publisher for an undisclosed fee.

The deal with Reach Music was confirmed on Tuesday (Sept. 13), as reported by Variety. It includes Chuck D’s full songwriting share of royalties and half of his “copyright interest” as the publisher. He will still retain half of the interest in his publishing royalties.

While the sale doesn’t include the Hip-Hop legend’s entire catalog, it does cover over 300 songs. Included are some of Public Enemy’s most loved classics. “Fight the Power,” “Bring the Noise,” “Welcome to the Terrordome,” “Shut ‘Em Down,” and “He Got Game,” are all encompassed in the sale.

The acquisition also covers the songs Chuck D wrote for Public Enemy during the 25 years from 1987 through 2012. Several classic albums are included, beginning with their 1987 debut “Yo! Bum Rush the Show.” Additionally, “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back,” “Fear of a Black Planet,” and “Apocalypse 91…The Enemy Strikes Black,” are all incorporated in the Reach Music deal.

Chuck D Says The Timing Was Right

Chuck D explained Reach administered his copyright ownership interests for over two decades. “Doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever-changing industry. Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip-hop genre songwriting and publishing-wise,” he told Variety. “And they will continue taking care of my works.”

Reach founder-president Mike Closter added: “I’m so grateful to Chuck for our business together as his music publisher throughout these many decades. The team at Reach will continue working hard to protect these works while also introducing them to new generations to come.”

Meanwhile, As reported by AllHipHop.com, Public Enemy’s classic 1989 single “Fight The Power” is the inspiration behind a new PBS docuseries. Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World will air in four parts beginning in January 2023.

Chuck D helped develop the series, which also features appearances by Grandmaster Caz, Ice-T, Abiodun Oyewole, Roxanne Shanté, Run DMC, John Forté, will.i.am, MC Lyte, B-Real, Melle Mel, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco, and more.