Ciara And Russell Wilson Score Production Deal With Amazon

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson just landed a big production deal with Amazon. Check out the details.

Singer Ciara and her sportsman husband Russell Wilson are stepping behind the camera after landing a first-look production deal at Amazon Studios.

The stars will develop film and TV content for the streaming service through their company, Why Not You Productions.

“We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios,” the Wilsons shared in a statement.

“They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.”

The new production partnership is Ciara’s latest joint professional endeavor with the American football quarterback

They also run the Why Not You Foundation youth charity, and last year launched their own line of “his and hers” scents, R&C The Fragrance Duo.

They also own a fashion brand, titled, The House of LR&C – with the initials standing for “Love, Respect, & Care” as well as “Love, Russell & Ciara.”

Their first designs under the style banner were released via the sustainable streetwear label Human Nation, which benefits their Why Not You Foundation.