Ciara Claps Back At “Selective Outrage” Over See-Through Oscars Gown  

Ciara stole the show with her sheer gown at Sunday’s Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, but some fans were highly unimpressed.

Ciara has addressed the controversy surrounding her red-carpet outfit after she was criticized for wearing a barely-there sheer gown on Sunday at a star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

The “Level Up” hitmaker turned heads as she arrived at the bash alongside her husband of seven years, Russell Wilson.

However, while the Denver Broncos quarterback was enamored by his wife’s look, some fans were not impressed. Critics claimed the near-nude look was inappropriate and left very little to the imagination.

Ciaria took to Instagram on Tuesday (Mar. 14) to share a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the event. “Oscar Nights ✨” she captioned the post, which included photos of every angle of her dress.

The barely-there gown caused division among Ciara’s fans in the comments section.

“Dawg, you’re an EMBARRASSMENT to your son and your husband,” one wrote. “Just go be for the streets, I know that’s where you’re headed eventually.”

Another questioned, “A fishing net? Outta everything you choose to wear a net?” while others mentioned her husband. “No man in his rational mind would allow his wife to be seen in public looking that naked,” one commenter stated. “And thats big facts !!”

Nonetheless, Ciara returned to the gram a day later with a carousel of photos flaunting her toned physique.

“Get that money sis, keep them on they tip 📞” the Texas native penned in the caption.

Ciara Calls Out The “Selective Outrage”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening (Mar. 15,) Ciara clapped back at her critics in a TikTok video while covered from head to toe with a sheet. However, the stunning songstress saw the funny side of the backlash. She posed up a storm in the mock outfit while smiling for the fake cameras and her 3.6 million followers.

“Selective outrage 😭,” read the caption. Check out the video below.

Fans on Twitter also sensed hypocrisy among the critics and called it out in several posts. Check out a couple of them below.

Y’all gotta relax. This is selective outrage at its finest. Based on the pictures from the event there seems to have been a theme. Ciara dressed accordingly. pic.twitter.com/Ac361KZW39 — American Bacchsnalist (@RMauriceParker) March 14, 2023