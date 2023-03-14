Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How She Got Tickets To “Auntie” Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion dished the dirt on how she managed to get her hand on the highly sought-after tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour.

Megan Thee Stallion dazzled on her return to the red carpet Sunday for Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

The Grammy winner has kept a low profile since testifying against Tory Lanez in December last year, but turned heads on her arrival to the star-studded bash. Megan Thee Stallion looked every inch the Htown Hottie, donning a black strapless mermaid gown, while dripping in diamonds.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Megan Thee Stallion revealed how she nabbed a ticket for the hottest show in town, admitting she hit Beyoncé directly to secure her seat.

“They gonna be hating on me, but I got ’em,” she explained to the reporter. “Oh baby, you know I called them up directly like, ‘Beyonce, let me get a ticket!’”

She also revealed she would be linking up with Bey following the Vanity Fair event. “You know Beyoncé is my auntie,” Megan Thee Stallion added. Check out the clip below

Megan Thee Stallion Has A New Album Coming

The “Plan B” hitmaker also teased more music, announcing she’s working on the follow-up to her 2022 sophomore album Traumazine. However, she kept tight-lipped about the release, refusing to reveal any details.

“Oh, I am,” she declared when asked if she had anything new coming up. “New music, F### y’all hoes. Bye,” she said with a laugh before walking off.

Meanwhile, fans can expect to see Megan Thee Stallion back on the live stage later this month. She is due to headline the AT&T Block Party in Houston on Mar. 31.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a press statement. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

Free tickets are available for the AT&T Block Party. Register here to attend Megan Thee Stallion’s show.