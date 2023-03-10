Megan Thee Stallion Ready To Hit Stage For First Show Since Tory Lanez Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion will perform at the AT&T Block Party, which is part of the NCAA’s Final Four festivities in Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion plans to celebrate March Madness with her first performance of 2023.

The multi-platinum selling rapper is scheduled to headline the AT&T Block Party in Houston on March 31. The event runs in conjunction with the NCAA Men’s Final Four, which takes place in her hometown the same weekend.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a press statement. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

Megan Thee Stallion returns to the stage after testifying against Tory Lanez in December 2022. Tory Lanez faced trial for shooting her in July 2020.

A jury convicted Tory Lanez of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. He awaits sentencing in the case. His attorneys are seeking a new trial.

Free tickets are available for the AT&T Block Party. Register here to attend Megan Thee Stallion’s show.